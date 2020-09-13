A petition to ban aggressive dogs from RDNO dog parks has started after Vernon woman had her dog attacked

Photo: Donia Strand

A Vernon woman started a petition on Friday for bylaws to be changed, banning aggressive dogs from the Regional District of North Okanagan dog parks after her chocolate lab, Barney, was attacked in May.

Donia Strand stated her dog was the victim of an unprovoked attack by a German Shepherd as they were leaving Marshall Field Dog Park on May 19. The dog bit Barney's chin and snout.

"The tooth went in the bottom of his chin (where the stitches are on his chin) and created a massive hole as the dog was shaking its head back and forth."

Barney needed two surgeries and cleaning of his wounds with sedation to heal.

“He's just back to normal, [but] he's very anxious and fearful and he's usually the happy chocolate lab. Afraid of cars driving by on the road, flattening himself out against fences when walking, not sure about other dogs,” Strand said.

The owner of the dog that attacked did pay for her dog’s first surgery, but not the ones following, according to Strand.

Later Strand worked with the Vernon K9 dog control and the RDNO for the investigation, which took a month to close.Then she looked into what she could do to change the bylaws, contacting the Mayor, the RDNO and her MLA before starting the petition.

“I started the petition because even though it would not have helped that case, because that dog was not deemed aggressive then, but was deemed by dog control to be aggressive after the investigation. I found my dismay just in how little the bylaws really protect good canine citizens and their owners.”

“When I say aggressive, that is their term, to be deemed aggressive a dog must have displayed some egregious antisocial behaviour and it's nothing to do with breed legislation or anything like that.”

Although the RDNO’s dog bylaw No. 2466, currently states that the owner “Shall at all times that the aggressive dog is not on the property of the owner, keep the dog muzzled and restrained on a leash strong enough to hold the dog, and which is no longer than six feet and be under the Continuous care, custody and control of a person competent and strong enough to control the dog,” Strand thinks this isn’t enough.

“You can see some of the muzzles are very flimsy and they can actually bite through them and if you don't have it on just perfectly, they can get out of them.”

Strand believes that this is a matter of public safety.

“Really the bylaws need updating, the City of Calgary has no go order for dogs that are deemed aggressive, they don't belong in off leash dog parks, then its mandated as so.”

She added, “I don't see why you would want a dog that bites at a level that could kill a child out there in an off leash dog park with lots of off leash dogs, children and people.”

The RDNO was not immediately available for comment.