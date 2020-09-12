Police incident slowed northbound traffic north of Oyama Saturday

Photo: Kirk Penton Traffic is slowed in the northbound lanes of Highway 97, north of Oyama.

Highway traffic is moving slowly north of Oyama Saturday afternoon, after police closed down one lane of traffic.

The incident, about five kilometres north of Oyama along Kalamalka Lake, has caused a back up of vehicles in the northbound lanes. The incident has resulted in about a 10-minute delay for motorists.

A motorist in the area says it appears the police have boxed a BMW in, as the police cruiser and car were touching. It's unclear what led to the incident and if any arrests were made.