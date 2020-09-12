162114
Police incident slowed northbound traffic north of Oyama Saturday

Hwy 97 traffic slowed

Highway traffic is moving slowly north of Oyama Saturday afternoon, after police closed down one lane of traffic. 

The incident, about five kilometres north of Oyama along Kalamalka Lake, has caused a back up of vehicles in the northbound lanes. The incident has resulted in about a 10-minute delay for motorists. 

A motorist in the area says it appears the police have boxed a BMW in, as the police cruiser and car were touching. It's unclear what led to the incident and if any arrests were made. 

