Heavy police presence at Polson Park Skatepark on Friday evening

Photo: Contributed

There was a heavy police presence at the Polson Park Skatepark Friday evening where numerous officers were spotted with their guns out in front of a large group of people on the ground.

A Castanet reader says she witnessed the incident at approximately 5:45 p.m. as she was entering her parked vehicle.

"It really caught my eye immediately," she says. "I was kind of surprised, it was a lot of kids on the ground."

The woman says it looked like a group of young teenage boys were laying on their stomachs in front of the officers. However, it is unclear at this time how old they are.

The incident has since concluded and Castanet has reached out to Vernon RCMP for more information.