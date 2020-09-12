162114
Vernon  

Okanagan history reel take a drive through Vernon of 62 years ago

Street scenes from 1958

This week's Okanagan history clip from historian and videographer Francois Arseneault takes a look back at the Vernon of 62 years ago.

 

The film shows long-lost sights such as the old Hudson's Bay building, Vernon Public School, post office and more.

See the old Eaton's store under construction and 1958 street scenes along 30th Avenue, in Coldstream and of  Kalamalka Lake.

"Some wonderful shots of buildings and sights 62 years ago," says Arseneault.

Anyone who may have old 16 mm or 8 mm film footage of the Vernon and Okanagan area is invited to email Arseneault at [email protected].

To comment on the video, go to Arseneault's Youtube page.

