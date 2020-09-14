160553
Vernon  

Feel good on Fuel Good Day in support of Cops for KIds

Fuel Good, help kids

- | Story: 310366

Feel good about filling up on Tuesday.

Sept. 15 is Fuel Good Day at the Armstrong Regional Co-op service station in Vernon, with 10 cents from every litre of fuel sold going towards the Cops for Kids Charitable Foundation.

Riders in the 1,000-kilometre, 10-day cycling trek departed Friday on a series of smaller, relay rides this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The community rides will continue through Sept. 20.

Const. Nicholas Reimann, a veteran Cops for Kids rider and director on the Cops for Kids board, is cycling once again to raise funds for children in need on behalf of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

The local team of riders includes: Const. Carl Stene, police dispatcher Katherine Ahvenus, Cpl. James Moore of Southeast District Integrated Forensic Identification Services, and Steve McVarnock a retired RCMP officer.

The annual event raises funds to assist children facing medical, physical, or traumatic crises.

Reimann and other RCMP members will participate in Fuel Good Day at the gas bar on 27th Street.

Click here to donate.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

162439
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


160198


Real Estate
4260647
405 Husch Road
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$599,000
more details
161974


Send us your News Tips!


160815


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Arwen
Arwen Vernon SPCA >




Monday Eats!- September 14, 2020

Galleries
Monday Eats!- September 14, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Demi Lovato: ‘Lockdown can make or break a relationship’
Showbiz
Demi Lovato is confident her relationship with fiance Max Ehrich...
Don’t go daddy!
Must Watch
Monday morning feels.
Monkey helps with makeover
Must Watch
Baby CJ likes to assist with doing hair and brows.




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160496
162219