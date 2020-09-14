Feel good on Fuel Good Day in support of Cops for KIds

Photo: Contributed

Feel good about filling up on Tuesday.

Sept. 15 is Fuel Good Day at the Armstrong Regional Co-op service station in Vernon, with 10 cents from every litre of fuel sold going towards the Cops for Kids Charitable Foundation.

Riders in the 1,000-kilometre, 10-day cycling trek departed Friday on a series of smaller, relay rides this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The community rides will continue through Sept. 20.

Const. Nicholas Reimann, a veteran Cops for Kids rider and director on the Cops for Kids board, is cycling once again to raise funds for children in need on behalf of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.



The local team of riders includes: Const. Carl Stene, police dispatcher Katherine Ahvenus, Cpl. James Moore of Southeast District Integrated Forensic Identification Services, and Steve McVarnock a retired RCMP officer.

The annual event raises funds to assist children facing medical, physical, or traumatic crises.

Reimann and other RCMP members will participate in Fuel Good Day at the gas bar on 27th Street.



