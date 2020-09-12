162114
Vernon  

Coldstream runner qualified for Boston Marathon, but running virtually here at home

Next best thing to Boston

Colleen Franks didn't get to run the Boston Marathon this year – but she'll do it virtually today in the North Okanagan.

The Coldstream resident qualified to compete at the storied sporting event at the Kelowna Apple Marathon in 2018.

But, in April, when the event was postponed to September, and then this summer when organizers announced it was cancelled, Franks realized her dreams were dashed.

But, with a virtual option being offered, "I just though I'd go for it. It's only for qualifiers, and I don't know when I might qualify again – or even when I might get the chance again," says Franks.

She'll be leaving from Coldstream at 7 a.m., heading over to the Okanagan Rail Trail and following it all the way to the end of Wood Lake, then looping back around the lake towards Oyama to finish the marathon distance of 42.2 kilometres.

Franks says it's been a longtime to goal to compete in Boston – but this will have to be the next best thing for now.

She's ran since elementary school, but didn't get serious about it until her children had grown.

She ran her first marathon in 2010, cut 15 minutes off her time in 2014, and then missed the Boston qualifying mark by just 17 seconds in 2015. In 2018, she hit the mark in Kelowna.

She'll be running with friends along the way, including her daughter in law, Jessica Rempel, who will be joining Franks for a five-km segment

"There's about five or so of her close friends and family that are going to run/bike along with her for 5-10-km segments to cheer her on her way," said Rempel.

Franks called them her "travelling aid stations."

She expects to finish the run somewhere between three hours, 45 minutes, and four hours, but says she'll run at her friends' pace, so isn't going to "beat herself up."

160552
160198


