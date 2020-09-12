162114
Vernon  

Abandoned utility infrastructure removed from Coldstream Creek

Creek back to nature

Work is going on in Noble Canyon above Lavington to restore Coldstream Creek to its natural state.

The Regional District of North Okanagan has almost completed work on removing the old Noble Canyon weir and drinking water intake infrastructure.

The project will restore the creek to an effective fish habitat, the RDNO says.

Once removal is complete, contractors will plant 40 trees, 150 willow stakes, and seed the disturbed areas.

The weir had served as a sediment removal structure. It was abandoned as a drinking water source in 1999 by the District of Coldstream, due to turbidity issues.

Under the Greater Vernon Water authority, ownership of all drinking water-related facilities was transferred to the RDNO, including abandoned facilities such as the Noble Canyon intake.

In 2015, the site underwent partial decommissioning.

Three years later, the weir facility filled with sediment and debris, causing rerouting of the stream channel and considerable erosion in the area.

