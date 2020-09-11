Wanted man in custody after trying to fight off police dog

Photo: Jon Manchester

After tangling with a police dog, a wanted man is in police custody in Vernon.

A public tip on Thursday alerted RCMP to the presence of an "unwanted man inside a residence where he was on court-imposed conditions not to attend," says Const. Chris Terleski.

Officers responded to a home on 4200 block of Alexis Park Drive and confirmed the man was inside.

They made numerous attempts to have the man willingly exit the residence. And, after the man failed to comply with police direction, a dog team entered the building.

Despite this, the man ignored police attempts to de-escalate the situation, says Terleski.



"He was found hiding in one of the bedrooms by the police dog, and once discovered, resisted arrest and tried to fight the police dog.

"Our police dogs often are put at great risk in order to protect the police officers and the public. We are thankful that, in this instance, our dog was not injured."



After a brief struggle, police took the man into custody without further incident. He was treated at hospital for minor injuries sustained during the arrest.



The 36-year-old Vernon man had multiple arrest warrants and faces an additional charge of failing to comply with a release order.