162623
162219
Vernon  

Wanted man in custody after trying to fight off police dog

Tried to fight police dog

- | Story: 310333

After tangling with a police dog, a wanted man is in police custody in Vernon.

A public tip on Thursday alerted RCMP to the presence of an "unwanted man inside a residence where he was on court-imposed conditions not to attend," says Const. Chris Terleski.

Officers responded to a home on 4200 block of Alexis Park Drive and confirmed the man was inside.

They made numerous attempts to have the man willingly exit the residence. And, after the man failed to comply with police direction, a dog team entered the building.

Despite this, the man ignored police attempts to de-escalate the situation, says Terleski.

"He was found hiding in one of the bedrooms by the police dog, and once discovered, resisted arrest and tried to fight the police dog.

"Our police dogs often are put at great risk in order to protect the police officers and the public. We are thankful that, in this instance, our dog was not injured."

After a brief struggle, police took the man into custody without further incident. He was treated at hospital for minor injuries sustained during the arrest. 

The 36-year-old Vernon man had multiple arrest warrants and faces an additional charge of failing to comply with a release order.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

160367
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


160198


Real Estate
4256270
5-5895 Snow Pines Way
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$669,900
more details
161731


Send us your News Tips!


160086


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Minnie
Minnie Vernon SPCA >


160939


Friday Fails- September 11, 2020

Galleries
Friday fails.
Friday Fails- September 11, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Leighton Meester and Adam Brody welcome baby boy
Showbiz
Leighton Meester and her husband Adam Brody have quietly welcomed...
Man slips down stairs
Must Watch
Smallest Luke Bryan fan
Must Watch
“JJ stops crying every time we turn Luke Bryan on and loud...




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160465
162219