Car crash knocks out power for more than 3,000 in North Okanagan

UPDATE: 10:55 a.m.

Crews are on site at the source of a major power outage affecting the North Okanagan.

BC Hydro estimates power should be returned by noon.

ORIGINAL: 10 a.m.

A large power outage is affecting residents from Armstrong, to Vernon and south to the Westside on Okanagan Lake.

BC Hydro reports the outage is caused by a motor vehicle accident.

It's currently affecting 3,061 customers north of Commonage Road and west of Jackpine Road.

The lights went out at 8:50 a.m., and crews have been dispatched to work on the situation. They are expected to arrive shortly.

Two separate, smaller outages are affecting a small number of properties in Vernon.

The first is a planned outage while work work is being done on equipment on East Hill.

It's affecting six properties on the 1400 block of 37th Avenue.

Power is expected to be restored there by 4 p.m.

The other is in the city's north end, where an outage on the 4600 block of 34th Street is affecting about five properties.

The cause of the outage is under investigation.