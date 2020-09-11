Jim Swingle new executive director at Vernon's Family Resource Centre

Photo: Contributed

Vernon's Family Resource Centre has a new executive director.

Jim Swingle is taking over the helm from Scott Manjak, who is retiring after over five years of service.

Swingle brings extensive business and leadership experience to the role.

He was previously vice-president of project management and operations for Reuters Consulting in New York City.

Thirteen years ago, he moved to Canada when he married a Vernon woman. Since then, he has taught in the undergraduate and MBA business programs at Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops, where he was twice voted MBA teacher of the year by students.

Most recently, he was executive director at the Okanagan Science Centre.

“The Family Resource Centre is a wonderful organization, which does such important work in the community,” says Swingle. “I look forward to working with everyone here to continue to serve the community, and to continue to grow our programming and our impact.”

"The time comes in every organization when there is a need for change and moving into new directions,” said board chair Barbara Keith. "This need has been made even greater with the current challenges of COVID and the economy. It is with deep gratitude that we say goodbye to Scott Manjak as he retires. After a very thorough search, the board of directors is excited to welcome Jim Swingle.”

The Family Resource Centre located in the Vernon People Place, provides counselling and support group services to nearly 1,300 clients every year.