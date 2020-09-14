160553
Vernon  

HOPE Okanagan is looking for volunteers to help with outreach

Hope for exploited people

Helping Out People Exploited (HOPE) Okanagan is currently searching for volunteers to help provide support and outreach for exploited women in Vernon.

HOPE has outreach centres in both Vernon and Kelowna and provide a variety of programs to support women who need help.

"We are in desperate need of volunteers," says Caitlyn Parkinson, Vernon Volunteer Lead for HOPE. "We need women to serve outreach to the women on our streets, and also men and women to help our Narcan team with serving both the men and women."

There will be a Zoom orientation meeting on Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. for those who are interested in being a volunteer. For more information, you can visit the HOPE Okanagan website. If you're interested in becoming a volunteer, you can email [email protected].

