Apples are now being harvested in Vernon

Summer is winding down, which means harvest season is upon us. Davison Orchards is moving full steam ahead on its apple harvest operations, and has its markets open to the public.

The harvest started off slow after a less than ideal summer season.

"It's been a later season, despite the fact it feels like summer now, because June was cool and halfway through July was still cool," says Tom Davison, co-owner of Davison Orchards. "It rained so much we hardly turned the irrigation on until July, and we did have a hailstorm in June – but we went through the orchard after that and removed all the defect apples."

The pandemic has played a part in a slower harvest start as well. Many farms in the Okanagan have smaller crews since migrant workers are harder to come by now with travel restrictions, but the North Okanagan orchard has been quite fortunate.

"Just as we were hoping to get guys in COVID took off, so we were about five weeks late with our first group of workers," says Davison. "But we have a full crew now which we are really thankful for, they're a great bunch of guys and they're really eager to work."

Prices of Davison produce will remain virtually the same as years previous since they have a full crew working and relatively normal crop yield. The majority of their fruit and vegetables are sold at their farm's market, and they are allowing the public to pick fro themselves.

U-pick at Davison Orchards runs Wednesday to Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekends.