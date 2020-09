Photo: City of Vernon

There will be single-lane, alternating traffic on Tronson Road, Friday.

The City of Vernon advises traffic flow will reduced while crews decommission a portion of water main infrastructure.

The work will take place on the 7200 block of Tronson, between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Traffic controllers will be on site to assist motorists with getting through the area.