Hwy 97A reopened after head-on crash north of Swan Lake

Photo: Sarah Chrystal
UPDATE 12:10 p.m.
DriveBC is reporting the highway has now reopened to single-lane alternating traffic. Motorists should expect delays as the backlog is cleared.
ORIGINAL 10:55 a.m.
Hwy 97A is closed in both directions by the Tolko mill near Armstrong, following a collision.
"It's a head-on collision with two trucks involved," says Sarah Chrystal.
Chrystal tells Castanet she was sitting on her deck around 10:30 a.m., when she heard a loud crash, "I ran out to see what the noise was and saw the two trucks crashed on the highway."
Traffic is at a standstill in both directions for the time being.
Emergency crews are on scene including a BC Ambulance.