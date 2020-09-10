162114
Hwy 97A reopened after head-on crash north of Swan Lake

Hwy 97A open after crash

UPDATE 12:10 p.m.

DriveBC is reporting the highway has now reopened to single-lane alternating traffic. Motorists should expect delays as the backlog is cleared.

ORIGINAL 10:55 a.m.

Hwy 97A is closed in both directions by the Tolko mill near Armstrong, following a collision.

"It's a head-on collision with two trucks involved," says Sarah Chrystal.

Chrystal tells Castanet she was sitting on her deck around 10:30 a.m., when she heard a loud crash, "I ran out to see what the noise was and saw the two trucks crashed on the highway."

Traffic is at a standstill in both directions for the time being.

Emergency crews are on scene including a BC Ambulance.

