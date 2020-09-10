162623
Vernon  

Enderby's Starlight Drive-In Theatre packs up for the season

Drive-in: That's all, folks

Story: 310227

"Thats all, folks."

Enderby's Starlight Drive-In Theatre has packed up for the year and is thanking movie goers after a challenging, pandemic-affected season.

"Whew! We did it, see you in 2021," management posted on the drive-in's Facebook page, Wednesday.

Labour Day weekend shows were the last of the year, and the venue plans to reopen in May 2021 "for another season of movies under the stars."

Pandemic restrictions not only shortened the 2020 season, but also limited numbers and closed the drive-in's concession.

Add to that the fact that many new movie releases did not come out due to pandemic shutdowns, and it was a difficult year for all theatres, not just the drive-in.

"Thanks to all who supported us during this modified season under COVID-19," said management

