Vernon nightclub owner shares his thoughts on mandated club shutdown

On Tuesday, the provincial government announced a mandatory closure for all nightclubs starting immediately. The rule also included limiting alcohol sales, which the new rules state can only be sold until 10 p.m.

This news comes as crushing blow to nightclub owners in BC, who have been struggling since March.

"When I first heard the news, which came out of nowhere, I was devastated," says Saverio Loria, owner of Status Nightclub in Vernon. "I feel pain for others, and myself who has been in the industry for 35 years, that this could be the end to this industry that I love so much."

Many club owners have pumped money into their establishments to make them 'COVID-friendly', so that they could reopen during the summer when restrictions were loosened. These renovations include changes like plexiglass barriers and wall panels.

Status remained closed since the initial shutdown in March, a personal choice that was made by Loria.

"As a nightclub the only advantage we have is a dancefloor, and since we can't have a dancefloor people would just choose to go to a pub or restaurant," he says. "Plus if you come here you'd have to reserve in advance, and when people come here it's usually on the fly."

Loria also cites safety for his customers and staff as another reason why he chose not to open the club. He also fears that the industry may not be able to recover if the situation keeps moving in this direction.

"In my opinion, the only way this industry can survive is if there is some kind of government bailout program," says Loria. "Otherwise there may be no nightlife when this is all over."