162114
Vernon  

RCMP issue school zone reminder, note some schools may have unusual hours

Careful of odd school hours

- | Story: 310159

This fall's return to the classroom is different from other years, with many schools having varying start and end times.

Drivers should be extra vigilant in school zones, as students may be picked up or dropped off at unconventional times, depending on each school’s efforts to limit students in the building.

"Drivers should be extra careful when approaching crosswalks as students may be distracted by putting on masks, and may not be as careful when crossing at crosswalks, or designated areas," says Vernon RCMP Const. Chris Terleski.

Starting Thursday, police and City of Vernon volunteers will be watching traffic in school zones throughout the area.

"Whether you are parent, teacher, or motorist, we all have a key role to play in ensuring our kids head back to school safely," says Terleski.

School zone speed limits are 30 km/h from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

RCMP remind drivers it is also illegal to pass a stopped school bus with its red light flashing.

You could face the following fines:

  • Speed in school zone: $196 to $253
  • Speed in playground zone: $196 to $253
  • Fail to stop for school bus: $368
  • Fail to yield to pedestrian: $167
  • Disobey school guard/patrol: $167

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

161973
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


160198


Real Estate
4241483
#202-1083 KLO Rd
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$289,900
more details
160367


Send us your News Tips!


162538


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Minnie
Minnie Vernon SPCA >


160086


Recreated family photos

Galleries
These people recreated their favourite family photos.
Recreated family photos (2)
Galleries
Interactive Thor art for cars
Must Watch
So creative.
The cutest cockatiel sneezes you will ever hear
Must Watch
Adorable!
Mary J. Blige learned to ‘be her own best friend’ during lockdown
Music
Mary J. Blige has "grown deeper in love with herself"




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162346
162219