RCMP issue school zone reminder, note some schools may have unusual hours

Photo: RCMP

This fall's return to the classroom is different from other years, with many schools having varying start and end times.

Drivers should be extra vigilant in school zones, as students may be picked up or dropped off at unconventional times, depending on each school’s efforts to limit students in the building.

"Drivers should be extra careful when approaching crosswalks as students may be distracted by putting on masks, and may not be as careful when crossing at crosswalks, or designated areas," says Vernon RCMP Const. Chris Terleski.



Starting Thursday, police and City of Vernon volunteers will be watching traffic in school zones throughout the area.

"Whether you are parent, teacher, or motorist, we all have a key role to play in ensuring our kids head back to school safely," says Terleski.



School zone speed limits are 30 km/h from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

RCMP remind drivers it is also illegal to pass a stopped school bus with its red light flashing.

You could face the following fines: