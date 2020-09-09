Interior Health suing 4 victims of 2014 bus crash for non-payment of hospital bills

Photo: CTV News

Four victims of a massive tour bus crash on the Coquihalla Highway six years ago are being sued by Interior Health for non-payment of medical bills.

The four were among 43 people injured when a Western Bus Lines bus operated by a Chinese tour company rolled over south of Merritt on Aug. 28, 2014.

The bus was carrying a group of tourists from Canada, mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and the United States when it lost control and flipped on its side south of Merritt.

Court papers filed in Vernon state Min Feng, Xiu-Ying Yang, Wei Ping Wu, all residents of China, and California native Cindy Chang Wong, all required lengthy hospital stays resulting from "serious" injuries suffered in the crash.

All together, bills for the hospital stays at KGH and Royal Inland Hospital ranging from two to six weeks, came to $578,845.

Documents claim, over the past several years, Interior Health has received partial payment in the amount of $196,690 through ICBC and private insurance companies.

Interior Health is asking the courts to award the health authority the balance, $382,125.

Bills incurred by the victims of the crash include daily room charges of $3,405, ICU room charges of $9,545, plus surgical, recovery and ambulatory fees ranging from $13,000 to $62,000.

In its filing, Interior Health says the defendants do not meet the definition of "beneficiary" under the province's Medicare Protection Act, and are therefore liable for costs incurred through the health care system.

Driver error was cited as the likely cause of the crash, however, a safety audit of the company conducted shortly after the crash found "several safety code procedural violations."