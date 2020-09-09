Back Enderby Road closure in Spallumcheen extended to Sept. 11

Photo: Contributed

A North Okanagan road closure has been extended until Friday.

Back Enderby Road in Spallumcheen has been closed since Aug. 24 for replacement of the Sneesby Creek culvert.

Tyler McNeill, manager of operations for the Township of Spallumcheen, says a road condition assessment was completed in 2018 to gauge the projected life expectancy of roads and drainage culverts in the township.

It revealed that Back Enderby Road is nearing the end of its useful life expectancy, and drainage improvements were required to prevent future flood damage.

Once the culvert is replaced, single-lane, alternating traffic will resume until construction is complete.

Until then, traffic can access Back Enderby Road from Highway 97A from either the north or south ends.