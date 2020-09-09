162114
162219
Vernon  

Back Enderby Road closure in Spallumcheen extended to Sept. 11

Road closure extended

- | Story: 310152

A North Okanagan road closure has been extended until Friday.

Back Enderby Road in Spallumcheen has been closed since Aug. 24 for replacement of the Sneesby Creek culvert.

Tyler McNeill, manager of operations for the Township of Spallumcheen, says a road condition assessment was completed in 2018 to gauge the projected life expectancy of roads and drainage culverts in the township.

It revealed that Back Enderby Road is nearing the end of its useful life expectancy, and drainage improvements were required to prevent future flood damage.

Once the culvert is replaced, single-lane, alternating traffic will resume until construction is complete.

Until then, traffic can access Back Enderby Road from Highway 97A from either the north or south ends.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

154547
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


160198


Real Estate
4241483
#202-1083 KLO Rd
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$289,900
more details
162508


Send us your News Tips!


160972


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Minnie
Minnie Vernon SPCA >


160086


Recreated family photos

Galleries
These people recreated their favourite family photos.
Recreated family photos (2)
Galleries
Interactive Thor art for cars
Must Watch
So creative.
The cutest cockatiel sneezes you will ever hear
Must Watch
Adorable!
Mary J. Blige learned to ‘be her own best friend’ during lockdown
Music
Mary J. Blige has "grown deeper in love with herself"




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162316
161944