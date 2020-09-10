After video goes viral of Vernon sign smashers, clearer images enhanced from security footage

162114
Since Vernon realtor John Deak posted a video last month of vandals trashing one of his signs, he has had images from the security footage enhanced, which more clearly show the perpetrators' faces.

The Aug. 16 incident saw two carloads of young men pull up in a culdesac at The Rise development, where they proceeded to punch and slam into the large, three-sided sign until they broke it.

?Two of the men then urinated in the street.

The sign smasher even gestures to the video camera, knowing he's been caught on video.

The clip has been viewed more than 32,000 times on Facebook, in part due to the comical actions of the would-be bad guys, one of whom returns and searches the area for something he dropped.

"Now we have some clearer pictures. Anyone know these stars?" Deak posted in an update on his Facebook page.

"If you have any information, or some names, please PM me, and we'll forward them off to the RCMP."

The group appeared to driving a Nissan Altima and Saturn Aura.

In his original post, Deak wrote: "These exceptionally gifted people decided to take out their rage on a sign.... Why this sign caused them so much grief is a mystery to everyone, possibly even to them," and called the sign smasher "Tiny Gangsta."

"Later, they came back to find something that he had dropped in the grass while raging. Was it his juicebox? In the meantime, they used this opportunity to hang out their bits and whiz on things ... like their car!"

160189


