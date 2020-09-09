Man will walk Okanagan Rail Trail for 25 hours for suicide awareness

Photo: Contributed

Tomorrow is Suicide Prevention Day, and one local man is making a long journey to bring awareness to the subject.

Chad Carbol will walk the entire length of the Okanagan Rail Trail on Thursday.

The walk will be over 100 kilometres long, and Carbol expects the trek to take about 25 hours.

"I'll be leaving Vernon at 6 a.m., and I expect to be in Kelowna around 5 p.m. before I head back to Vernon," he says. "As far as I know, I'm the only one doing the whole trail, but there will be people joining me for sections of it – and anyone else is welcome to join me."

Suicide is an issue that hits close to home for Carbol – he is ex-military and has seen people he was close to commit suicide.

"A few people I knew suffered from severe depression who ended up ending their lives," says Carbol. "I'm also trying to get into paramedicine right now, and it has one of the highest suicide rates for any field in Canada."

Carbol has set up a Facebook fundraiser for his walk, which donates all of its funds to the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention.

"This day isn't about me, I'm just doing this walk to bring awareness to the subject," he says. "But we do want to make this an annual thing."