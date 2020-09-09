Interior Health issues tainted drug alert for Vernon area

Photo: Interior Health

Interior Health has issued a drug alert in Vernon for fentanyl that may be tainted with benzodiazepines and etizolam, which is a benzodiazepine analog.

The notice was delivered on Sept. 9, stating that these drugs were found when they tested a substance that was sold as fentanyl. The drug is brown, but may appear orange when dissolved in water.

"There is a high risk of overdose that may not respond to naloxone," IH says in the alert. "Continue to give breaths and seek medical attention."

Interior Health advises on not using drugs alone, and to avoid using different drugs at the same time. They ask users to start with a small amount and go slow, and have someone check on you.

If you are using alone, they encourage you to download the Lifeguard app, which is available on both Apple and Android devices.

To get your drugs checked, you can visit Cammy LaFleur at Street Outreach or the downtown Interior Health MHSU and OPS. Naloxone kits and training are available from Cammy Lafleur at Street Outreach, Interior Health MHSU & Public Health, Turning Points Collaborative and various pharmacies.