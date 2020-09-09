Curling aims to come back to Vernon in mid-October

Photo: File photo

Curling season is approaching, and the Vernon Curling Club has a lot of work to do before it is able to open.

Since April, Gateway and Our Place have used the curling rink as a temporary shelter to combat the spread of COVID-19. The shelters will now be moving to a warehouse on 25th Avenue and could be out of the curling club by the end of September.

This timeline has given the curling club hope to have the league ready for action by mid-October.

"It's going to be a mad dash to get curling ready to go by then," says club manager Dave Merklinger. "We hope to get the ice in after Thanksgiving."

Members of the club have been chomping at the bit to get back to play. The club sent out a survey to members and saw an overwhelming positive response to return to action, even with new rules.

"Over 85 per cent of the members we polled said they are eager to come back," says Merklinger. "Curling is a relatively safe sport to play during these times."

Curling Canada has issued a number of new rules to adhere to public health orders, including allowing only one sweeper and sanitizing each stone.

In terms of the Vernon club specifically, there will be some changes in light of new alcohol rules issued by the province on Tuesday.

"The banquet area upstairs will remain open to allow for distancing and separation, and we will be selling alcohol from the bar," says Merklinger. "We'll have to shut the bar down at 10 p.m., but it will still be open until then."

Bonspiels and cashspiels will not happen this year, but the club is looking into the possibility of a junior league this year, alongside its adult and senior leagues.