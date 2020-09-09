162623
162613
Vernon  

Drunk driver hits street light on Mission Road near Vernon

Drunk driver hits street light

- | Story: 310104

An impaired driver ran into a street light near Vernon Tuesday evening.

About 6:20 p.m., RCMP received a call about a possible impaired driver heading westbound into Vernon on Highway 6. Before officers could reach the area, they received a second call that the vehicle had made its way through the city and was heading south on Mission Road.

Witnesses stated the vehicle couldn't stay in its lane and kept drifting over into oncoming traffic.

The vehicle eventually crashed into a street light on the 900 block of Mission Road.

"Since police cannot be everywhere at once, we rely on members of the public to alert us to dangerous driving behaviour," says Cpl. Tania Finn. "By reporting impaired drivers to police, members of the public play a crucial role in keeping our communities safe."

Police found the driver at the scene and conducted an impaired driving inspection.

The driver was issued a 90-day roadside driving prohibition and the vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

There were no reported injuries in the incident.

