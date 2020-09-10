162114
Artists paints 'Come Back Soon' over wildfire art on billboard near Vernon

Liz Toohey-Wiese has been working on several paintings of wildfires since 2017, and now she has one in the Okanagan.

Her new billboard shows a painting of a wildfire with the words 'Come Back Soon' written over top of it.

"My interest in wildfires came after the summers of 2017 and 2018 when Vancouver had wildfire smoke drifting into the city for weeks on end," says Toohey-Wiese. "I’ve always been a landscape painter, but wildfires started to take up a lot of space in my mind when I was making paintings of places in BC."

While it may seem strange to put those words over top of an image of a burning forest, there is a different meaning to it than you might think. On the surface, wildfires may seem like a bad thing and that climate change can be to blame for the extremity of recent fires. But Toohey-Wiese went to workers in the industry to find answers.

"Last summer I spent a lot of time talking to people who work in forestry and in wildfire fighting, and I learned that wildfires are necessary and natural in the environment," she says. "In fact, a century of fire suppression may have contributed to the drastic increase in intensity of wildfires."

The billboard is located along Highway 97 just north of Vernon on your way toward Falkland. She chose that location after seeing a blank billboard in that area when visiting the site of the 2003 Falkland fire.

