162114
162219
Vernon  

Indoor spikeball league coming to Vernon for year-round play

Spikeball with a twist

- | Story: 310057

You've probably seen people playing spikeball at the beach, park or playground.

The colder months have usually signalled the end of the season for the relatively new sport that is growing in popularity – but not anymore.

The Roster Sports Club in Vernon is introducing indoor spikeball on its racquetball courts, which will add a new layer to the game.

"For the modified game in the racquetball court, the first change is to allow balls to be playable off the wall,
which can lead to wild rallies and adds a lot excitement to the game," says regular player Colby
Restiaux. "It’s also great to have the option to continue to play in the fall and winter months."

For those who don't know the game, two teams of two face off around a trampoline-like net while spiking the ball into it to the other team. The rules are similar to volleyball, where each team is allowed three hits before spiking it to the other team.

The move made sense for The Roster.

"Over the years, we have seen a decline in the usage of our racquetball courts," says owner Hussein
Hollands. "After researching spikeball, we found out it had been adapted for indoor play in racquetball
courts, so thought this was a great way to get people in, enjoying the game year-round."

Spikeball has grown rapidly in popularity throughout North America since it made an appearance in 2015 on the TV show Shark Tank. Kelowna and Kamloops have recently established leagues, and Vernon has a spikeball club.

“Another great thing about the sport, especially with physical distancing guidelines in place, is you don’t
need many people to play," adds Hollands. "It’s a high-energy sport that can be played just for fun, and competitively."

The Roster will be offering pickup games starting Sept. 20, with a league starting up Oct. 18. For more information and to register, visit The Roster's website.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

162439
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


160198


Real Estate
4235340
311-1960 Enterprise Way
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$389,000
more details
161350


Send us your News Tips!


162340


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Minnie
Minnie Vernon SPCA >


162341


Even better than expected

Galleries
These things turned out way better than expected.
Even better than expected (2)
Galleries
Toddler and triplets have a laugh at lunch
Must Watch
“The Garnet Family having hilarious and electric fun at...
Jane Fonda to embark on virtual book club tour
Showbiz
Jane Fonda is to promote her forthcoming tome What Can I Do? My...
Little girl adorably recreates iconic movie scenes during quarantine
Must Watch
4-year-old Madison Presser and her family recreated scenes from...




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162739
162219