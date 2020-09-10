Indoor spikeball league coming to Vernon for year-round play

Photo: Contributed

You've probably seen people playing spikeball at the beach, park or playground.

The colder months have usually signalled the end of the season for the relatively new sport that is growing in popularity – but not anymore.

The Roster Sports Club in Vernon is introducing indoor spikeball on its racquetball courts, which will add a new layer to the game.

"For the modified game in the racquetball court, the first change is to allow balls to be playable off the wall,

which can lead to wild rallies and adds a lot excitement to the game," says regular player Colby

Restiaux. "It’s also great to have the option to continue to play in the fall and winter months."

For those who don't know the game, two teams of two face off around a trampoline-like net while spiking the ball into it to the other team. The rules are similar to volleyball, where each team is allowed three hits before spiking it to the other team.

The move made sense for The Roster.

"Over the years, we have seen a decline in the usage of our racquetball courts," says owner Hussein

Hollands. "After researching spikeball, we found out it had been adapted for indoor play in racquetball

courts, so thought this was a great way to get people in, enjoying the game year-round."

Spikeball has grown rapidly in popularity throughout North America since it made an appearance in 2015 on the TV show Shark Tank. Kelowna and Kamloops have recently established leagues, and Vernon has a spikeball club.

“Another great thing about the sport, especially with physical distancing guidelines in place, is you don’t

need many people to play," adds Hollands. "It’s a high-energy sport that can be played just for fun, and competitively."

The Roster will be offering pickup games starting Sept. 20, with a league starting up Oct. 18. For more information and to register, visit The Roster's website.