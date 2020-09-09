Late-night construction noise leads Vernon man to discover city has no policy on responding to complaints

Photo: Contributed

A Vernon man says he was shocked to find out the City of Vernon has no official policy on responding to residents' bylaw complaints in writing.

Gary Walthers says he recently contacted bylaw staff regarding a noise complaint over late-night work going on at the construction site of the future Frind winery in the hills above his home overlooking Okanagan Lake.

While talking with the bylaw staff, he also brought up a longstanding "pet peeve" about bright lights that shine all night across the valley from his home at the Pacific Regeneration Technologies tree farm on Bench Row Road.

"I realize it's not the most earth-shattering issue, but regardless of whether I like the answer, I received no written response or email," says Walthers.

He says work crews have been "grinding rock" till 11 o'clock at night and sometimes even midnight at the Frind site.

Describing himself as pro-business, Walthers says his concern "was not so much with the work, but that there was no response – and also that there is no city policy on nuisance lighting."

Walthers says the numerous bright halogen lights at PRT are reflected in the lake, effecting doubling them for residents on the far side of the water.

He said he understands there can be farm variances under the BC Land Act for agricultural operations, but wondering if that extends to the actual construction of the operation beyond farming.

The City of Vernon's Good Neighbour Bylaw states there may be a special exemption for construction permits:

"Where the city’s chief building inspector considers that it is impossible or impractical for a person to comply (and) the inspector may, on application in writing, grant a construction permit to carry out work that is found to be necessary, at designated hours on designated days and on such other terms and conditions as the chief licence inspector considers reasonable in the circumstances."

As well, the bylaw states that "no person in the city shall, on any day before 0700 hours or after 2100 hours, construct, erect, reconstruct, alter, repair or demolish any building, structure or thing, or excavate or fill in land in any manner which causes noise or sounds in or on a highway or elsewhere in the city which disturbs or tends to disturb, the quiet, peace, rest, enjoyment, comfort or convenience of any person or persons in the neighbourhood or vicinity."

Seeking some clarity on the matter, Coun. Akbal Mund received the following response from the city's protective services manager, Darren Lees:



"We do not have policy requiring a written response from the investigating officer to the complainant regarding the results of their bylaw complaint.

"Depending on the nature and compliance timeline of the bylaw file, officers will provide an update to the complainant via telephone or email.

"This provides a higher level of customer service but would be very time consuming for every file. We do respond to online complaints or inquiries and where the complaint has checked the box that indicates they would like a reply back, a reply is provided."

Says Walthers: "I don't care if the decision is for or against me. It just struck me as odd that there was no response."