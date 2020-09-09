162623
Vernon  

Cat-napping: reward upped to $2,000 for return of stolen kittens

Reward for kittens doubles

A reward for the return of a pair of stolen Maine Coon kittens has been doubled to $2,000.

Brent Comeau tells Castanet he has increased the award after leads on their whereabouts have so far gone nowhere.

The kittens were taken from inside Comeau's barn some time during the night of Aug. 30.

They were the last of two litters, and he had sold the others.

"Clearly, this was done by someone who has been to the property to view the kittens. They knew exactly where to go by, missing the cameras, and they brought bolt cutters to remove the padlock," Comeau said.

One kitten is male and the other is female.

Comeau asks anyone with information to call him at 250-253-5555.

Comeau says the cat-nappers "knew what they were going for and how to avoid my security cameras ... it has to be someone who came to look at the cats."

