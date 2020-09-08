Allan Brooks Nature Centre takes fundraising garage sale online

Photo: Contributed

For the past 20 years, Vernon's Allan Brooks Nature Centre has held a fundraising garage sale in spring and fall – but, like many other events, COVID-19 has put a wrench in the works.

Centre manager Cheryl Hood says organizers have put a new twist on their Mega Garage Sale and have taken it online.

Shop from the comfort of your couch on the ANBC Facebook page now through the rest of the month.

"We will have our usual wide variety of treasures from furniture, to dishes, to collectibles, to jewelry, to you name it. There is something for everyone," says Hood.

"For the month of September, we will be posting our garage sale items every week on our Facebook group, ABNC Mega Virtual Garage Sale, and on Marketplace.

"You can message us directly if you are interested in purchasing any garage sale treasures. Please be patient with us, messages will be monitored by volunteers. We will respond to your message within 24 hours."

The event is one of the centre's biggest fundraisers, which supports its educational and nature programs.

In lieu of a spring garage sale and gala, the centre's intimate Dinner under the Stars event raised a total of $22,000 towards the centre's programs.