Police investigate after woman's SUV crashes; lug nuts found loosened

'Could have been tragic'

Vernon RCMP confirm they are investigating a motor vehicle incident in which it is alleged someone purposely loosened the lug nuts on a vehicle, causing it to crash.

Cpl. Tania Finn confirms that "Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a report of a single-vehicle motor vehicle incident on the 9300 block of Eastside Road in Vernon on Aug. 27."

But, while police aren't saying much about the case, the parents of the young woman driving the SUV say their daughter was driving north on Eastside Road "when she lost control of the vehicle when the left rear tire suddenly shot out across the road."

The wheel and tire narrowly missed two landscapers working on a lakeside property, the parents say.

The crash is said to have happened "at one of the many places where the road pavement ends and the ground drops steeply and dangerously to the lake."

"Seconds later, the brake assembly also broke away so that the vehicle couldn’t be stopped. The vehicle skidded partially off the road into the ditch on the upslope side of the road."

Examination of the damage indicates that this was not an accident and that the lug nuts were purposefully loosened, the parents allege.

The Infiniti SUV had been parked at the Outback Resort near Ellison Provincial Park through the summer.

"We are extremely thankful to residents of the Outback who drove by the scene and offered their help, and we feel very fortunate that the vehicle skidded off the road away from the cliffs," the parents tell Castanet. "If the vehicle had been only a few feet away on the other side of the road, or if this had happened ... when crews were working on the road, the outcome could have been tragic."

The incident is under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171 and quote police file No. 20-15547 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

