Vernon councillor named new chair of Vernon & District Community Land Trust

Photo: Contributed Kari Gares

Kari Gares is the new chair of the Vernon & District Community Land Trust.

Gares takes over the role from Jane Lister, after 13 years of service.

"It has been a great honour to have served as chair of the Land Trust" says Lister. "I am incredibly proud of our accomplishments in providing affordable housing in the North Okanagan for individuals and families with low to moderate incomes. I am confident in our future and in Kari's leadership as we continue to grow and expand our impact."

Gares has been involved with the trust since 2015, and in the housing sector, dealing both with CMHC and BC Housing for over 20 years.

The Vernon city councillor also sits on the Affordable Housing Commission, Okanagan Regional Library Board, Regional Growth and Finance committees.

"I am looking forward to being the chair of the Land Trust and working with our committed board of directors and passionate executive director, Cindy Masters," says Gares.

"Having just broken ground on the newest Land Trust project on Pleasant Valley Road, this is a significant moment in the history of our organization. I am deeply grateful to Jane for her leadership, vision, dedication and passion," said Masters. "Equally, I am excited for what the future holds under Kari's direction. Kari brings a wealth of success and strategic vision to our organization, which will be critical to our ability to meet the growing demand for affordable housing in our communities."

The non-profit society works collaboratively with provincial and municipal governments, BC Housing, community agencies, and developers to develop a permanent inventory of housing for the region's "forgotten population" of minimum wage and entry level workers.