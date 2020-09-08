160553
Vernon  

Vernon councillor named new chair of Vernon & District Community Land Trust

Gares heads Land Trust

- | Story: 310017

Kari Gares is the new chair of the Vernon & District Community Land Trust.

Gares takes over the role from Jane Lister, after 13 years of service.

"It has been a great honour to have served as chair of the Land Trust" says Lister. "I am incredibly proud of our accomplishments in providing affordable housing in the North Okanagan for individuals and families with low to moderate incomes. I am confident in our future and in Kari's leadership as we continue to grow and expand our impact."

Gares has been involved with the trust since 2015, and in the housing sector, dealing both with CMHC and BC Housing for over 20 years.

The Vernon city councillor also sits on the Affordable Housing Commission, Okanagan Regional Library Board, Regional Growth and Finance committees.

"I am looking forward to being the chair of the Land Trust and working with our committed board of directors and passionate executive director, Cindy Masters," says Gares.

"Having just broken ground on the newest Land Trust project on Pleasant Valley Road, this is a significant moment in the history of our organization. I am deeply grateful to Jane for her leadership, vision, dedication and passion," said Masters. "Equally, I am excited for what the future holds under Kari's direction. Kari brings a wealth of success and strategic vision to our organization, which will be critical to our ability to meet the growing demand for affordable housing in our communities."

The non-profit society works collaboratively with provincial and municipal governments, BC Housing, community agencies, and developers to develop a permanent inventory of housing for the region's "forgotten population" of minimum wage and entry level workers.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

161359
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


160198


Real Estate
4227838
767 Cadder Avenue
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$888,000
more details
160552


Send us your News Tips!


162401


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Minnie
Minnie Vernon SPCA >


162429


Seagull swallows sausage whole

Must Watch
Zac Efron finds love Down Under
Showbiz
Actor Zac Efron has another reason to wait out the coronavirus...
Little girl is excited for her birthday present
Must Watch
…But doesn’t quite know what it is.
Tuesday Meme Dump- September 8, 2020
Galleries
Random funny memes for your enjoyment.
Tuesday Meme Dump- September 8, 2020 (2)
Galleries




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158862
162219