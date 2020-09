Photo: City of Vernon

Construction work will reduce Silver Star Road to single-lane, alternating traffic on Wednesday.

The City of Vernon says crews will be installing a new sanitary utility service.

The work will take place on the 5200 block of Silver Star Road, between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Some delays should be expected; however, every effort will be made to minimize disruption in the area, the city says.