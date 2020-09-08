Wildfire crews patrolling for hot spots at scene of grass fire south of Vernon

UPDATE: 11:40 a.m.

The BC Wildfire Service confirms the Westridge fire just south of Vernon is now considered held.

Fire information officer Gagan Lidhran says that means crews don't expect any further spread.

"Crews made progress overnight and stayed on scene as winds were an issue, but they have since died down," Lidhran said Tuesday.

A total of 28 personnel are on site today, patrolling for hot spots.

No smoke could be seen rising from the scene earlier this morning.

UPDATE: 10:55 a.m.

There appears to be no smoke rising from the site of Monday's grass fire along Highway 97, just south of Vernon.

Activity is minimal at the scorched area, although BC Wildfire Service crews could be seen looking for hot spots, and an excavator could be seen on site.

Smoke hanging over the valley is coming up from fires burning in Washington and Oregon states, according to Environment Canada.

ORIGINAL: 6:20 a.m.

There appears to be little smoke this morning from a grass fire just south of Vernon that sparked Monday after a truck pulling a camper trailer caught fire near Kekuli Bay.

The blaze was highly visible from Highway 97 and Kalamalka Lake as water bombers and helicopters fought the blaze, which was mapped at 25 hectares in size Monday evening.

Strong winds fanned the flames southward, but by Monday night fire activity had decreased dramatically.

Fire information officer Gagan Lidhran said crews made good progress on the fire and were to continue working through the night.

The Westridge Road fire was last considered a smouldering ground fire.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services also attended to deal with the vehicle fire.

Boaters were asked to stay away from the area where helicopters were filling with water in the lake.