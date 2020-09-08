Grass fire sparked by burning truck south of Vernon on Monday

There appears to be little smoke this morning from a grass fire just south of Vernon that sparked Monday after a truck pulling a camper trailer caught fire near Kekuli Bay.

The blaze was highly visible from Highway 97 and Kalamalka Lake as water bombers and helicopters fought the blaze, which was mapped at 25 hectares in size Monday evening.

Strong winds fanned the flames southward, but by Monday night fire activity had decreased dramatically.

Fire information officer Gagan Lidhran said crews made good progress on the fire and were to continue working through the night.

The Westridge Road fire was last considered a smouldering ground fire.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services also attended to deal with the vehicle fire.

Boaters were asked to stay away from the area where helicopters were filling with water in the lake.