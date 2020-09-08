Vernon society giving away $1k bursaries to performing arts students

Photo: Contributed

Local performing arts students interested in receiving a little financial help are encouraged to apply for a $1,000 bursary.

The money is part of the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society's annual bursary program.

This year, a total of three $1,000 bursaries are being handed out.

"Students from Vernon, Coldstream or Electoral Areas B or C who are entering into, or returning to full-time studies at a university, college, or technical school majoring in an accredited performing arts or performing arts management program; and those students already registered in a recognized apprenticeship program in the performing arts or performing arts management are invited to apply," reads a write-up from the organization.

Bursary applications must be dropped off at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15. The centre is located at 3800 33 St.

Students can find the application here.