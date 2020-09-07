Grass fire south of Vernon mapped at 35 hectares; wind an issue

UPDATE: 3:10 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service says the Westridge Road wildfire, 9.5 km south of Vernon, is estimated to be 35 hectares in size.

Fire information officer Gagan Lidhran tells Castanet it's currently burning out of control.

"It's primarily a grass fire," she says, noting no structures are under immediate threat at this time.

Firefighting efforts include four BCWS personnel (with more en route), two helicopters and air tankers. Vernon Fire Rescue Services is also on scene.

Lidhran says crews are dealing with 25 km/h winds from the north, which are spreading the fire at a faster rate.

"Wind is definitely a factor on this fire. ... BC Wildfire Service will be monitoring wind behaviour for the next little while to see how it affects the fire in the next couple hours here," she says.

BCWS is asking the public to stay away from the area so firefighters can work.

"If you are nearby, obviously, please do not go near the fire as that will disrupt our operations as we do have aerial support overhead," Lidhran adds.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

UPDATE 2:32 p.m.

Winds in the area of the grass fire north of Kekuli Bay along Highway 97 have shifted at this time.

Castanet's John Lawless says the bomber on scene battling the blaze is on the other side of the ridge and two other helicopters are dropping water.

Vernon Fire Rescue is currently asking all boaters and water users to clear the area near Kekuli Bay on Kalamalka Lake.

"Three helicopters and an air tanker are currently drawing water from Kalamalka Lake. Please clear the area for everyone's safety," states the City of Vernon in a press release.

UPDATE 2:11 p.m.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) and the BC Wildfire Service are currently responding to a grass fire north of Kekuli Bay, on the west side of Highway 97.

"Firefighters are currently managing the fire, however, they are experiencing difficulties with traffic levels in the area," wrote the City of Vernon in a release.

"To assist firefighters with their response, please avoid traveling along Hwy 97 and the side roads near the fire scene."

UPDATE 1:50 p.m.

Castanet's John Lawless is at the scene of the large grass fire at Kalamalka Lake View Drive in Vernon and says the fire has now spread close to the entrance of Kekuli Bay Provincial Park.



The smoke has increased in the area and is causing traffic on Highway 97 to slow down heading south into Kelowna.



The smoke can be seen from the Okanagan Rail Trail where bikers and boaters have stopped to glance at the blaze.



Helicopters have arrived and are spraying the area with retardant at this time.

Water bomber are being brought in from Kamloops now.

Photo: Jon Manchester

ORIGINAL 1:14 p.m.

A single-vehicle fire has led to a grass fire on Kalamalka Lake View Drive in Vernon.



The vehicle reportedly ignited and pulled over when the flames caught the dry grass nearby just before 1 p.m. on Monday afternoon.



Castanet's John Lawless is on the scene and says all of the occupants of the vehicle are out of the car and safe.

He says the wind is picking up in the area causing new spot fires.



Currently, there is a special weather statement in effect as strong northerly winds are gusting from 50 to 70 km/h in the valley this morning.



Environment Canada says strong winds will continue for the Okanagan Valley and Fraser Canyon through this afternoon.

Castanet will update the story once more information becomes available.