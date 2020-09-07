A grass fire ignited after a vehicle on fire pulled over in Vernon

Photo: Tony Christensen

A single-vehicle fire has led to a grass fire on Kalamalka Lake View Drive in Vernon.



The vehicle reportedly ignited and pulled over when the flames caught the dry grass nearby just before 1 p.m. on Monday afternoon.



Castanet's John Lawless is on the scene and says all of the occupants of the vehicle are out of the car and safe.

He says the wind is picking up in the area causing new spot fires.



Currently, there is a special weather statement in effect as strong northerly winds are gusting from 50 to 70 km/h in the valley this morning.



Environment Canada says strong winds will continue for the Okanagan Valley and Fraser Canyon through this afternoon.

