Vernon's Vasek Pospisil beat out of US Open in Round of 16

Pospisil out of US Open

Vasek Pospisil's run at the US Open is over after a loss in the Round of 16.

The Vernon native fell short in his Monday match against 21st-ranked Australian Alex de Minaur. Pospisil lost in straight sets after a solid run in the first Grand Slam tournament of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pospisil defeated fellow Canadian Milos Raonic in the second round, and upset the eighth-seeded Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut in the third round.

There are still a few Canadians left in the running, with Felix Auger Aliassime scheduled to play against the number two seed Dominic Thiem at 11 a.m. Monday. Denis Shapovolov will be competing in the men's doubles quarterfinal this afternoon.

