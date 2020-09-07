Vernon candidate is running for Métis Nation Provincial Youth Chair

Photo: Shaughn Davoren

One local youth is looking to make a difference in the Métis community in BC.

Shaughn Davoren is running for the Métis Nation British Columbia (MNBC) Provincial Youth Chair, where he can, if elected, make change at both a federal and provincial level. He has been the Regional Youth Rep for the Thompson-Okanagan for the past seven years serving in the Métis government.

"The Regional Reps represent the local districts and their ideas," says Davoren. "Then they pass them on to the Provincial Youth Chair who can bring the ideas up at a higher level."

Davoren is currently running against one other candidate for the spot. His platform is based around inclusivity, mental wellness and building relationships with Métis youth.

"I am positive that my contributions will be of benefit and service to Métis Youth and Métis of all ages across the province," he says. "We can’t say youth are our future and then not include us in the plans for that future."

There is still time to vote in the election if you are a MNBC citizen between the age of 15-30. All mail ballots must be received in Victoria at ONe Feather by Sept. 21. For more information, you can contact Shaughn at 250-540-2566 or at [email protected].