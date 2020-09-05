Dual crashes on Highway 97 stall long weekend start north of Vernon

Photo: Google Maps

The long weekend got off to a bad start Friday afternoon for motorists on Highway 97 just north of Vernon.

Two separate crashes were reported about 4 p.m., one near the weigh scales at Swan lake, the other just farther north of the lake, near the rock quarry.

In the first crash, an SUV was perched atop the centre median.

The second crash, shortly afterwards, involved a car and a truck between the Swan Lake junction and Larkin Cross Road.

The dual crashes backed up traffic heavily just as long weekend travellers were heading out of town.

There's no word on the severity of any injuries involved in either incident.

Firefighters, paramedics and traffic control were on the scene.