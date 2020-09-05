Remote control helicopter crash starts fire north of Swan Lake

Photo: Leo Gregersen

A remote control helicopter crash in a field just north of Vernon Friday afternoon caused a small grass fire.

Spallumcheen firefighters responded to the fire, just north of Swan Lake.

The RC device lost control and crashed when the operator lost radio contact with the helicopter, which was being flown from the Vernon RC Aeromodelers Society field, just off Highway 97.

Neighbour Leo Gregersen says the crash happened along the fence line at his rural property informally known as Riff Raff Ranch.

The fire burned an area a few metres in diameter.

The RC toy was apparently worth $3,000 and was destroyed in the crash and fire.

Gregersen says he was lucky a passer-by stopped to help him control the flames, as did staff from nearby Curtis Farms, before the fire department arrived and doused the area.

"It was at the smouldering stage when they arrived. They hosed down the hot spots," says Gregersen.

"We were very thankful to hear them arrive and help out."