Once water bypass installed, Armstrong restrictions will be scaled back

Restrictions still in place

Stage 2 water restrictions remain in place in Armstrong as upgrades to the Fortune Creek water intake continue.

Public works manager Paul Carver says the restrictions will stay in place until the contractor completes a bypass system that will supply the city's water treatment plant during construction.

"Once complete, the bypass will allow the contractor to work in the dry while they complete the balance of the new water intake array. When the bypass is in operation, the city will move to Stage 1 water conservation measures," the city says.

During the project, Armstrong has switched from its surface water source to groundwater wells.

Because of reduced supply, lawn watering, driveway, sidewalk and building washing is not allowed.

However, residents may water trees, shrubs, flowers and vegetables by hand on an odd-even address rotation, between 7-11 a.m. and 7-11 p.m.

The restrictions apply to all residents of the City of Armstrong, Pleasant Valley and Round Prairie Specified Areas, Highland Park, Stardel, Silver Star and Lansdowne water districts and other residents of Spallumcheen receiving City of Armstrong water.

