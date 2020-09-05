162114
Okanagan History hits the highway for long weekend with 1958 road trip

On the road in 1950s BC

This week's Okanagan history clip from Vernon historian and videographer Francois Arseneault, as befitting the long weekend, takes road trip. In fact, two.

It's actually a double header of two of the series' most popular films so far. 

The first is a drive through Vernon in 1958. The second is a drive through Kamloops and also Chilliwack from the same reel. 

Travel back in time to when Vernon was a little town of just 9,000 people. The clip shows wonderful footage passing through town, starting on the old single-lane Highway 97. Passing the military camp, you'll catch a glimpse of the motels that used to line Hospital Hill, the Vernon Fruit Union building, Silver Star Texaco, Sigalet Brothers car dealership, Galbraith's, Vernon Motor Products, and the homes that lined 32nd Street just north of downtown.

The clip finishes heading north towards Kamloops. And that's where the second video picks up.

After a look at the Tournament City, the clip then cuts to Chilliwack and the Sumas border crossing.

 

Anyone who may have old 16 mm or 8 mm film footage of the Vernon and Okanagan area is invited to email Arseneault at [email protected].

To comment on the video, go to Arseneault's Youtube page.

