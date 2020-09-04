162114
A guest who recently stayed at Vernon's Sparkling Hill Resort tests positive for COVID-19

COVID case linked to resort

Vernon's Sparkling Hill Resort confirms that a guest has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Operations manager Conagher Jones says Interior Health alerted the resort that a guest who stayed at the resort more than seven days ago tested positive for the coronavirus.

"IH did reach out," says Jones. "Their advice was that there was no significant risk to guests or team members, based on the measures we already have in place."

Jones said those pandemic precautions have been in place since the resort reopened in June.

"They said we meet or exceed the advice of IH and the BCCDC, and we will continue following those precautions."

Among those steps:

  • The resort's steam and sauna facilities are currently closed
  • Breakfast service has been switched from a buffet to a la carte
  • Plexiglass barriers have been installed
  • Hand sanitizer is available throughout the resort
  • A thermal imaging camera scans everyone who enters the resort
  • Strong additional sanitization of rooms, common areas and high touchpoints

The resort remains open, and staff were advised of the case in a meeting this morning.

Staff were advised to self monitor as a precaution, but isolating was not deemed necessary.

Interior Health spokesperson Susan Duncan said medical health officers make the call on whether it is necessary to issue a public notice, based on contact tracing. Any public exposures are listed here.

"Interior Health’s public health team investigates all COVID-19 cases and determines if exposure has occurred," said Duncan. "Interior Health has a thorough contact tracing program to follow up with individuals identified as at risk of COVID-19. If there is risk to the public, IH has and will continue to alert communities."

If you do not hear from IH, carry on with your activities and continue to follow safety measures.

A self-assessment test for COVID-19 is available at https://bc.thrive.health/.

