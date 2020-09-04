Vernon chamber continues push for public purchase of Chelsea Estate

Photo: Colliers International

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce is continuing its push to have the Chelsea Estate lands added to Ellison Provincial Park.

The chamber sent a letter to Environment Minister George Heyman on Thursday, requesting an update on BC Parks potentially purchasing the 234-acre estate adjacent to the park.

The estate was listed for sale in June and was last assessed at $16.5 million.

The chamber is urging the province "to be proactive and invest in the recreation, economy and ecology of the North Okanagan."

Meanwhile, the government has said it doesn't have the money to purchase the land, but a petition calling on it to do just that has almost 18,000 signatures.

“We understand limited budgets and competing priorities within the government and BC Parks. However, we want to reiterate that an expansion of Ellison Provincial Park would bolster tourism, particularly as the sector has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said chamber president Krystin Kempton.

“There is also a tremendous opportunity to protect ecological and recreational values for future generations.”

Heyman told the chamber in July: “Should other significant contributors to this acquisition be identified, BC Parks remains prepared to discuss ways in which this property could be acquired for public benefit.”

The chamber says it's prepared to work with BC Parks and the ministry to identify potential public and private donors.

“While acquisition of the entire 234-acre Chelsea Estate is ideal to maximize the long-term benefits for the North Okanagan and province, we would ask that the government consider working with us to purchase at least a portion of the site,” said Kempton.

The estate includes three sandy bays, a Tudor-style manor that was built in 1912 and has been in the same family since the 1960s.