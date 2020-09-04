162114
162531
Vernon  

Endurance athlete on his way to swim length of Okanagan Lake

106-km swim takes plunge

- | Story: 309805

Nick Pelletier hit the waters of Okanagan Lake at 4 a.m. in Vernon this morning, headed for Penticton.

Pelletier is swimming the 106-kilometre length of the lake to raise funds for BrainTrust Canada

Only one other person has completed the feat, and the current Guinness World Record is set at 40 hours, 57 minutes, 11 seconds. Pelletier is aiming to complete the swim in 40 hours flat.

His goal is to raise $5,000 for the Okanagan-based non-profit’s Youth Concussion Clinic.

Pelletier suffered a concussion himself while in high school, which impacted his ability to play sports like football, freestyle skiing, and baseball, which he played at the collegiate level.

Thankfully, he recovered from the concussion and now wants to make sure other youth have access to the supports they need to recover.

“Youth who sustain concussions and their families need nothing more than proper guidance and treatment in a time of high stress and uncertainty," says the endurance athlete.

“We are grateful that Nick chose BrainTrust Canada to be the recipient of his fundraising swim and we are thankful for his efforts to shine a light on the serious issue of youth concussion. We wish him a safe and successful swim,” said BrainTrust CEO Mia Burgess prior to the start of the swim.

BrainTrust’s Youth Concussion Clinic provides a medically supervised approach to help young people heal safely from acute concussion, so they can get back to the sports and activities they love. 

To donate, click here.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

162111
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


160198


Real Estate
4249936
2070 boucherie rd.
2 bedrooms 3 baths
$396,000
more details
161356


Send us your News Tips!


161324


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Leo
Leo Vernon SPCA >


161779


Curious dog is completely blown away by lemon slice

Must Watch
Watch this adorable dog completely lose it over a slice of lemon!
Christopher Nolan ‘excited’ to see Tenet star Robert Pattinson as Batman
Showbiz
Filmmaker Christopher Nolan is looking forward to seeing Robert...
Rooster cuddles on the couch
Must Watch
Have you ever seen a rooster do this?
Friday Morning Awesomeness- September 4, 2020
Daily Dose
Gear up for the long weekend by scrolling through the internet.
Friday Morning Awesomeness- September 4, 2020 (2)
Daily Dose




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162609
161944