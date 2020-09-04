Endurance athlete on his way to swim length of Okanagan Lake

Photo: Contributed

Nick Pelletier hit the waters of Okanagan Lake at 4 a.m. in Vernon this morning, headed for Penticton.

Pelletier is swimming the 106-kilometre length of the lake to raise funds for BrainTrust Canada.

Only one other person has completed the feat, and the current Guinness World Record is set at 40 hours, 57 minutes, 11 seconds. Pelletier is aiming to complete the swim in 40 hours flat.

His goal is to raise $5,000 for the Okanagan-based non-profit’s Youth Concussion Clinic.

Pelletier suffered a concussion himself while in high school, which impacted his ability to play sports like football, freestyle skiing, and baseball, which he played at the collegiate level.

Thankfully, he recovered from the concussion and now wants to make sure other youth have access to the supports they need to recover.

“Youth who sustain concussions and their families need nothing more than proper guidance and treatment in a time of high stress and uncertainty," says the endurance athlete.

“We are grateful that Nick chose BrainTrust Canada to be the recipient of his fundraising swim and we are thankful for his efforts to shine a light on the serious issue of youth concussion. We wish him a safe and successful swim,” said BrainTrust CEO Mia Burgess prior to the start of the swim.

BrainTrust’s Youth Concussion Clinic provides a medically supervised approach to help young people heal safely from acute concussion, so they can get back to the sports and activities they love.

To donate, click here.