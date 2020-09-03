Temporary closures coming to Rail Trail for erosion work

Photo: RDNO

Temporary closures will occur on the Okanagan Rail Trail for erosion work.

Specific dates, times and sections are yet to be determined, but the public will be notified in the coming weeks. Closures of certain sections will be between four kilometres and 12.5 kilometres in length.

The section of the trail, which is nestled between Kalamalka Lake and Wood Lake, is subject to erosion which wears down the width of the path.

"Every wave that touches the side of the path takes sand and materials with it, and over time, the pathway becomes narrower, and sloughs occur," says Mike Fox, General Manager of Community Services for the RDNO. "Erosion is an ongoing threat to the longevity of the Okanagan Rail Trail, and the RDNO expects to begin its Fall 2020 erosion mitigation project in mid-September, contingent on the receipt of the permits."

The Kal/Crystal Waters trail will be available as a detour route connecting Coldstream to Lake Country while the work is being conducted.

For updates, you can visit the RDNO's website.