Vernon  

Silver Star is looking to hire as many locals as possible this ski season

Silver Star looking for locals

Normally, Silver Star hires a large number of international employees each year for the ski season. This year is shaping up to be different.

The resort is looking to hire as many Canadians, especially locals, to work for them this winter.

"In the past we've tried to hire as many Canadian employees as we can, but because of how much staff we need in the winter, it's hard to just hire Canadians," says spokesperson Chantelle Deacon. "But this year we can't hire as many international workers to the extent of year's past."

Silver Star will still be able to hire some international workers, but they will have to find their own accommodations for the two-week quarantine period upon arrival. But to make things easier, they will be searching more heavily for locals to work for them this year.

"We want to hire as many people from the Okanagan as we can," says Deacon. "So if you're from the area and looking for a seasonal job we would love to get your application."

Perks of the job include flexible work hours, a free season pass and day tickets for family and friends. If you are interested in applying for a job on the hill, you can visit Silver Star's website.

