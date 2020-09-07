Okanagan Spirits has donated over 60,000 hand sanitizer bottles to hospitals, front line staff

When it comes to making hand sanitizer in the province, Okanagan Spirits is leading the charge – and they haven't made a single cent off of it.

Since the pandemic was declared in March, the distillery has donated over 60,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to hospitals and essential service workers across BC. They have given away their products for free to these establishments, and when they sell their sanitizer to the public, they sell them at cost.

"We are not making any money off of the hand sanitizer, and whenever we make a retail sale of it to a customer we put that money right back into making more of it for front line workers," says Tyler Dyck, co-owner of Okanagan Spirits. "We have our 'Harness Your Inner Superhero' campaign, which is a pay-it-forward initiative that allows us to serve the public by making sanitizer accessible while funnelling that money back into more production."

The pandemic forced the distillery to close briefly at the beginning, but the Canadian government quickly realized distilleries were needed to make sanitizer within our own borders. Since distilleries make the base ingredient for sanitizer, Okanagan Spirits decided they should be the ones to step up.

"We had a family meeting and we decided that it wasn't just the right thing to do, it was our responsibility to help the general public," says Dyck. "If we're making alcohol and just putting it into whisky bottles, then that would just feel wrong."

Now that school is back, demand is increasing again for cleaning products.

"We have seen a lot of teachers coming in recently, and we currently have a half-price sale for all school staff," says Dyck. "So we will be selling sanitizer at half the cost is to make for any teacher or school staff member who is buying it to keep our kids safe."

Okanagan Spirits has locations in both Vernon and Kelowna, and both sanitizer and alcohol are available to purchase in their stores.