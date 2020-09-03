162114
North Okanagan cadet leader awarded Sword of Excellence

An Enderby cadet leader has been awarded the Sword of Excellence.

Capt. Hethar McIntosh from the 3063 Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps was chosen for the award by the Army Cadet League of Canada's  B.C. branch, for her work in the community.

The new award was created just this past year, to honour one deserving officer who demonstrated leadership, initiative, mentorship, and responsibility in their support of the army cadet program in their community.

The cadet league thanked McIntosh "for her dedication," public affairs officer Capt. Cheryl Major with the Regional Cadet Support Unit (Pacific) said in a press release.

 

